Turkmen DPM for energy, construction and industry met with Korean PM in Seoul

On Monday, 17 July, Prime Minister Han Duck-Soo of Korea received Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Energy, Construction and Industry Baimurat Anamamedov, Yonhap News reports.

Prime Minister Han welcomed the visit of DPM Anamamedov to Korea and said that this year marks the 15th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral partnership between the two countries, and expressed hope for further development of bilateral relations and cooperation between Korea and Central Asia.

While appreciating the fact that the two countries have continued active construction cooperation focused on energy and power plants, Prime Minister Han underlined the desire of Korean companies to participate in major construction projects in Turkmenistan and deepen economic cooperation between the two countries.

In turn, Deputy Prime Minister Anamamedov appreciated the successful implementation of various projects by Korean companies in Turkmenistan and praised their contribution to the economic development of both countries.

He also expressed hope that through this visit to Korea, cooperation between the two countries will be further strengthened in various fields, including not only the energy and construction industries, but also culture and education.

South Korea is one of major investment partners of Turkmenistan. Kiyanli Chemical Complex in Turkmenbashi symbolizes the close economic ties between the two countries. The plant worth 3.4 billion US dollars was built by an international consortium led by Korea’s Hyundai Engineering Company. More than 120 Korean companies and 5,000 workers took part in the construction which was completed in October 2018.

The Korean company Daewoo E&C proposes to build a carbamide-ammonia fertilizer plant in the Balkan province as the first blue ammonia production facility in Central Asia. The construction of the Balkan plant with a capacity of 1.15 million tons of urea fertilizers and 660,000 tons of synthetic ammonia is provided for by a memorandum of understanding signed by Daewoo E&C with the State Concern “Turkmenhimiya” last year. The document also refers to the implementation of a 300,000-ton phosphoric acid fertilizer plant project in Turkmenabad.

Korean companies have been and will be contributing to the economic development of Turkmenistan. They are interested not only in energy plants and infrastructure, but also in seawater desalination, fertilizer plant, shipbuilding.

