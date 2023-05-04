South Korea offers Turkmenistan to localize the production of modern ships

The Korea Marine Equipment Association, KOMEA, shows keen interest in the developing shipbuilding industry of Turkmenistan and offers Turkmen shipbuilders a number of promising areas of partnership. This was demonstrated in the presentation by the head of the Russian representative office of KOMEA, Kang Nam Yong during “International Transport and Transit Corridors: Interconnection and Development-2023” International Conference in Ashgabat.

In what areas may cooperation between Turkmenistan and the South Korean shipbuilding business develop?

Kang Nam Yong identified five such areas, including:

Modernization of shipyards with digitalization of shipyards, training of personnel, introduction of technical know-how. Joint design and construction of various vessels Localization of ship equipment, which provides for the transfer of technologies for the construction of ships within the country, the development of the ship equipment market. This will reduce the cost of vessels. Transfer of ship repair technologies Design and construction of LNG vessels of the Volga-Don Max class

In addition, KOMEA is ready to become a technical partner of Turkmenistan for the development of the international transport corridor “North-South” and the Trans-Caspian transport corridor.

The Korean Marine Equipment Association KOMEA was established in 1980 under the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Korea. KOMEA currently has 7 branches in the world and makes a significant contribution to the global development of shipbuilding and marine equipment.

KOMEA unites 285 industry companies that produce various types of equipment and components for the shipbuilding industry. ///nCa, 4 May 2023