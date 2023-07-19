Turkmen DPM and S.Korean minister for trade, industry and energy discussed joint projects

News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for energy, construction and industry Baymyrat Annamamedov, who is on working visit to Seoul, met with the Minister Trade, Industry and Energy of Korea Lee Chang-yang.

Currently, South Korean companies are working to win two projects to build fertilizer factories — one in the Balkan region and the other in the city of Turkmenabat, Yonhap reports with reference to the ministry.

In November, South Korea’s Hyundai Engineering Co. signed a memorandum of understanding with Turkmenistan for an ammonia and urea fertilizer plant project in the Balkan region.

Lee proposed enhanced cooperation, as the two nations have successfully carried out major construction projects together, including a gas chemical complex in Kiyanly, which was completed in 2018.

The minister also asked for Turkmenistan’s support for South Korea in its bid to win the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan.

The day before Annamamedov met with Korean PM Han Duck-soo. The Turkmen delegation includes also officials from the State Concerns “Turkmen gas” and “Turkmenhimiya”. ///nCa, 19 Jul 2023

 

