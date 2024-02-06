The National Art Center of Tokyo exhibits paintings dedicated to the motto “Fount of Wisdom Magtymguly Fragi”

News Central Asia (nCa)

A stand of Turkmenistan was placed at the “Pictures of Young Generations” event organized by the Japan-Eurasia Society, which was held at the National Art Center in Tokyo from January 25 to February 5, 2024.

In the framework of this event, an exhibition of drawings of the country’s school students was organized, dedicated to the motto of 2024 “Fount of Wisdom Magtymguly Fragi”.

The exhibition of drawings of schoolchildren of the country, held in the hall of the National Art Center of Tokyo, attracted special attention and introduced visitors to our glorious history, the time of the great Magtymguly Fragi. ///Embassy of Turkmenistan to Japan, 5 Feb

 

 

