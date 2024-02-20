Uzbekistan prepares to celebrate the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi in a grand manner

In 2024, Turkmenistan celebrates the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi, the great Turkmen poet and thinker, whose legacyhas become an invaluable part of not only Turkic, but also world culture. Uzbekistan, where the poems of Magtymguly Fragi are also widely popular, will host a number of large-scale events, in accordance with the Decree of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The action plan provides for the following:

Here is slightly paraphrased translation of the Decree of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan:

The great son of the Turkmen people, the outstanding poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi occupies a special place in the history of literature and culture not only of the Turkic peoples, but also of the whole world.

The profound humanism in the works of this unique master of words shines through as he celebrates the noble values and enduring spirit of the Turkmen people. His powerful message, urging us to live with compassion for others and foster harmony across cultures, serves as a moral compass, especially for our youth.

The glorious anniversary date – the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi – is widely celebrated this year on a global scale under the auspices of the authoritative international organization UNESCO. This also confirms that the poet’s literary heritage has become part of the priceless treasury of the world art of words and serves to enrich the spiritual world of mankind.

Uzbekistan is recognized as one of the countries where Magtymguly’s works are the most published and widely read, and this is not accidental. There is no such house in our country in which the poems of the classical poet, songs based on them, would not sound, and, perhaps, there is no Uzbek who would not know them. Over the past centuries, Magtymguly has become his poet for our people. His poems with deep philosophy, folk spirit, high artistry, which inspired Bakhshi and Hafiz, poets and storytellers, always resound on our stages, continue to live in the heart of the people.

Magtymguly studied at the famous madrasah of Shergazikhan in Khiva and considered such a great master of words as Alisher Navoi to be his teacher, this is a wonderful example of true friendship between our peoples. Uzbek readers are well aware that Magtymguly found many like-minded people, mentors, friends and admirers in Khiva, he gratefully recalled the years he lived there, composed wonderful poems.

As the bonds of friendship and good neighborliness between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan reach new heights, the enduring artistic legacy of Magtymguly Fragi resonates even more deeply with our peoples. His timeless works, treasured equally by both nations, continue to be published in our country in substantial volumes. Standing as testaments to his enduring influence, memorial complexes in Tashkent and Khiva draw admirers from far and wide.

In order to vividly demonstrate the Uzbek people’s respect for Magtymguly Fragi and, in his person, for the fraternal people of Turkmenistan, its rich history and culture, customs and traditions, as well as a worthy celebration of the 300th anniversary of the poet’s birth:

1. To approve the proposals of the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, the Ministry of Preschool and School Education, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Union of Writers, the Academy of Sciences, the Republican Center for Spirituality and Enlightenment, the Academy of Arts, the Committee on Interethnic Relations and Friendly Relations with Foreign Countries under the Ministry of Culture, as well as representatives of the public on a wide range of celebrating the 300th anniversary of the great Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi in our country.

2. To approve the composition of the organizing committee for the celebration of the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi (hereinafter referred to as the Organizing Committee) according to the annex.

3. The Organizing Committee (Aripov A.N.) within two weeks to approve the Program of events for the celebration of the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi at a high level.

The Program of measures provides for:

preparation for printing and publication of the “Selected Works” of Magtymguly Fragi, as well as a collection of scientific articles devoted to his life and creative activity;

creation of a feature film dedicated to Magtymguly Fragi, with the cooperation of cinematographers of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan on the basis of a state order;

staging a play about the poet’s life and creative activity;

holding the national contest “The best performer of songs based on Magtymguly’s poems” among young performers;

organization of an exhibition of works of fine art celebrating the bonds of friendship and brotherhood of the Uzbek and Turkmen peoples in the Central Exhibition Hall of the Academy of Arts;

holding an international scientific conference “The role of Magtymguly’s creativity in Uzbek literature and art” in Khiva with the cooperation of the Academy of Sciences, the Union of Writers, the Khokimiyat of Khorezm region, and other relevant ministries and departments;

organization of meetings, literary evenings with the participation of famous poets, writers and scientists in higher and secondary specialized, professional, secondary educational organizations, military units, labor collectives and mahallas of the country;

In October 2024, a creative evening dedicated to the memory of Magtymguly Fragi will be held at the Alisher Navoi State Academic Bolshoi Theater of Uzbekistan.

4. Recommend that the National Information Agency of Uzbekistan, the National Television and Radio Company of Uzbekistan, the Dunyo News Agency and other mass media widely cover events dedicated to the celebration of the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi.

5. To determine that the financing of the activities provided for by this resolution is carried out at the expense of budgetary funds allocated to the relevant ministries, departments and organizations, their extra-budgetary funds and other sources not prohibited by legislative acts.

6. To assign control over the implementation of this resolution to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Aripov A.N. ///nCa, 20 February 2024