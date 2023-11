Magtymguly’s 300th Anniversary to be celebrated jointly with UNESCO

The 42nd session of UNESCO’s General Conference adopted a resolution on 21 November 2023, to include the “300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi” among the memorable dates to be jointly celebrated with UNESCO in 2024-2025.

The resolution was initiated by Turkmenistan.

This momentous occasion was announced during the Cabinet of Ministers’ meeting on Friday, 24 November, by Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov.

The resolution recognizes Magtymguly Fragi, a renowned Eastern thinker and poet, as a global literary treasure. His profound works, deeply embedded in the tapestry of world literature, have enriched Turkmenistan’s cultural heritage. ///nCa, 25 November 2023

