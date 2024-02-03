Turkmen Embassy in Korea Honors Book of the President “Youth is the Support of the Motherland” and Year of Magtymguly Fragi

On 3 February 2024, a meeting dedicated to the declaration of 2024 as the Year of “Fount of Wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi”, as well as the presentation of the first book of the President of Turkmenistan His Excellency Mr. Serdar Berdimuhamedov titled “Youth is the support of the Motherland” was held at the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Korea (Seoul).

Turkmen students studying in Korea attended the event.

Delivering his speech at the event, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Korea Begench Durdyyev emphasized the great place and significance of the heritage of the great Turkmen classical poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi in the world literature and culture, who called on humanity to unity, cohesion and humanism.

Presenting the first book of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov titled “Youth is the support of the Motherland”, the participants emphasized its invaluable significance not only for the young generation of Turkmenistan, but also for the entire Turkmen people, for whom this book will become a real guide.

Participants acknowledged the slogan “The Fount of Wisdom – Magtymguly Fragi” and noted ongoing efforts to promote Magtymguly’s work internationally. In this context, as part of the wide range of activities aimed at further development and strengthening of cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, various forums, conferences as well as meetings dedicated to the 300th anniversary of birth of Magtymguly Fragi are scheduled to be held throughout this year.

It was especially emphasized that the announcement of this year by TURKSOY as “The Year of the Great Poet and Thinker of the Turkic World – Magtymguly Fragi” is a vivid evidence of the world recognition of Magtymguly’s work. ///nCa, 3 February 2024