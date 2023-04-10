The Premiere of the Play «Fragi» took place in Kyrgyzstan

News Central Asia (nCa)

The play «Fragi» was staged at the Batken Regional Music and Drama Theater named after Appaz Zhainakov of the Ministry of culture, information, sports and youth policy of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In recent days, the theater hosted the premiere of a performance about the life and work of the great Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi. The theatrical performance caused a special resonance among connoisseurs of the culture of the East and classical oriental poetry.

The production of the play was initiated by the Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture Sultanbay Raev in honor of the celebration of the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly. The stage director and artist of the play is Urmatkan Melyaeva.

This action is the first kind of theatrical performance abroad, dedicated and organized under the auspices of the celebration of the 300th anniversary of the classic of Turkmen literature Magtymguly Fragi.

It is expected that the play «Fragi» will take part from Kyrgyzstan in the IV International Theater Festival, which will be held in Turkmenistan in November this year. ///nCa, 10 April 2023 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan) 

 

 

