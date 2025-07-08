From the Aegean to the Mediterranean: Türkiye’s Ultimate Diving Guide

Türkiye captivates travellers all year, not just with its stunning coastlines but also with the fascinating world that lies under its crystal-clear waters. Home to an astonishing array of marine life and countless sea creatures, from corals and fish to sea turtles and algae, Türkiye’s underwater realm dazzles with striking reefs, mysterious caves, and intriguing tunnels. Wrecks and the ghostly remnants of several wars also stand out among the country’s subaquatic treasures. Whether you’re an amateur or a seasoned diver, Türkiye offers fantastic underwater experiences for all skill levels and preferences.

Kaş: Living Jewels among Shipwrecks in the Turkish Riviera

Kaş, the southern summer resort in Antalya, is the ultimate diving destination on the Turkish coasts. Hailed among the world’s top 10 dive sites, Kaş offers more than 20 spots, ranging from islands and banks to reefs, sinkholes and canyons. Kaş’s aquatic life is so vibrant that divers can see many species, such as sea turtles, barracudas, stingrays, and groupers. Several caves are also protected as shelters for the Mediterranean monk seals. On the other hand, wrecks blend history and marine exploration in a single dive here. Among the highlights are the wrecks of the cargo vessel Dimitri in Canyon, a WWII Italian bomber and a C-47 military cargo plane (Dakota). After diving in the waters of Kaş, you can visit countless ancient cities home to the Carian and Lycian civilisations and experience the famous trekking routes.

Fethiye: Serene Refuge Where the Aegean and the Mediterranean Meet

If you’re seeking a perfect getaway that combines beautiful nature and thrilling experiences, Fethiye in Muğla is the place you’re looking for. Under Fethiye’s turquoise waters lies a fascinating world home to arches coated in soft corals, mysterious tunnels, and plunging slopes brimming with dreamlike marine life. At Kızıl Ada (Red Island), a natural underwater amphitheatre awaits exploration, while Aquarium Bay lives up to its name with crystal-clear waters, even ideal for night diving. Afkule also offers a magical dive through a cave adorned with trumpet anemones, lettuce corals, sea cucumbers, and lace corals. Nearby, the Turkish Hamam dive site, a semi-open cave illuminated by beams of natural light, feels like stepping into a private pool. Fethiye is home to many other diving spots, such as one of the oldest amphora fields in the Mediterranean, the Barracuda Reef, and the famed Three Tunnels. Above the surface, the adventure continues with paragliding over Ölüdeniz, butterfly observation in Butterfly Valley, and hiking through the dramatic Saklıkent Canyon.

Bodrum: Surprising Encounters in the Aegean

Bodrum, where tranquil luxury meets bohemian ease in Muğla, is also ideal for divers looking for unique landscapes. Bodrum boasts over 20 dive spots with wrecks, caverns, abyssal hills, and reefs populated by stingrays, barracudas, tunas, moray eels, and octopuses. The Big and Small Reefs, located just 200 metres apart, are favourites with their mesmerising aquatic life, while Karaada’s Delikli Cave enchants with its purple and yellow formations. Orak Island promises an unforgettable wall dive with amazing underwater topography; historic wrecks, from a former Turkish Navy water tanker to an ex-Turkish Air Force parachute aeroplane, add an extra thrill. The Bodrum Museum of Underwater Archaeology also complements marine adventures with many treasures, including the original wreck of Kaş’s Uluburun. And when the sun sets, Bodrum’s culinary scene shines, especially with Michelin-starred restaurants offering exquisite tastes that reflect the region’s rich flavours and world cuisine.

Çanakkale: Epic Dives on the Historic Northern Aegean Coast

On the shores of Çanakkale, diving meets the past, making the city a haven for underwater archaeology and history buffs. The strong currents of the Saros Gulf reveal vibrant reefs, dramatic cliffs, and over 200 marine species, along with striking wrecks like the 188-tonne Lundy. On the other hand, Gallipoli, once a major WWI battlefield, is now home to a historical underwater park. The Gallipoli Historical Underwater Park features 14 different shipwrecks where wartime wrecks such as the SS Milo and HMS Majestic lie scattered at varying depths across the Dardanelles Strait. Above the surface, history continues with the ancient city of Troy and the award-winning Troy Museum, where Homer's myths and archaeology come together in a powerful narrative.