Newly Appointed Ambassador of Turkmenistan Presents Credentials to the President of the Republic of Serbia

On July 7, 2025, at the Presidential Palace in Belgrade, a credential presentation ceremony was held during which Esen Aydogdyev, newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Serbia (with residence in Moscow), presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Aydogdyev conveyed warm greetings to President Vučić and the people of Serbia on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

In response, President Vučić expressed gratitude for the kind wishes, congratulated the Turkmen diplomat on his high-level appointment, and wished him success in his work. He also expressed confidence that the friendly relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Serbia would continue to develop in line with the interests of both nations.

The meeting also addressed the strengthening of bilateral relations and the expansion of political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation.///nCa, 8 July 2025