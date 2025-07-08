Modern Turkmen Gardening in Focus: The Vision of JSC “Miwe”

The Open Joint Stock Company (JSC) Miwe brings together four agricultural enterprises—Hemsaýa, Gök bulut, Miweli atyz, and Datly miwe. Collectively, they manage 1,200 hectares of state-leased land for a 99-year term in the Kaakhka district and near the village of Bagir in Akhal province. Each farm plays a vital role in advancing Turkmenistan’s agro-industrial sector.

Government Support and Technological Innovation

According to company marketer Atanur Gurmyradov, government support extends beyond land allocation. Miwe also benefits from preferential loans, enabling the development of high-quality infrastructure and the integration of modern production equipment. Advanced agricultural technologies from Türkiye, Israel, Iran, Spain, and Germany—complemented by Turkish technical specifications—have been adopted across operations.

The orchards are irrigated using water from the Karakum River, drawn at the 627th kilometer. A pumping system delivers it to the farm, where it is processed in settling tanks and distributed to crops through drip irrigation. Approximately 600 people are employed across all stages of production.

From Fruit Orchards to Almond Groves

Initially focused on cultivating varietal fruit crops, Miwe expanded in 2020 to establish almond groves featuring both bitter and sweet varieties. Today, these groves cover dozens of hectares. The site has been recognized by the international organization GLOBALG.A.P., which certified it for compliance with European standards in food safety, environmental stewardship, and labor protection. This certification paved the way for exports, with the first batch of almonds already shipped abroad.

A Flagship Greenhouse for Bananas and Citrus

A standout achievement for Miwe is its 65-hectare banana and citrus greenhouse—the largest in Turkmenistan. With a ceiling height of eight meters, the structure features an automated climate and irrigation system. Plans are in place to further expand this complex. Outdoor orchards are safeguarded by nets, canopies, and shade structures that protect fruit from birds and excessive sunlight. The seedlings—procured from Türkiye and Spain over several years—have matured into productive groves, though peak yields are still on the horizon.

Product Range and Processing Capabilities

In addition to cultivation, JSC Miwe is involved in the storage, processing, and marketing of its products. Fruits and berries are sold both fresh and freeze-dried under the “Erem” brand. The assortment includes peaches, persimmons, cherries, plums, nectarines, apples, pears, strawberries, and three varieties of onions. A dedicated internal department ensures strict quality control across all product lines.

From Domestic Markets to Global Reach

Miwe’s top priority is to supply high-quality fresh produce to domestic consumers. Once local demand is met, the company aims to expand its exports. Achievements such as GLOBALG.A.P. certification and the successful shipment of its first almond exports underscore its growing capacity to compete on the international stage. ///nCa, 8 July 2025 (based on materials from Neutral Turkmenistan)