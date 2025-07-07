Kazakhstan to Invest $500 Million in Turgundi–Herat Railway Project, Says Afghanistan

Kazakhstan plans to invest in the construction of the Torghundi–Herat railway line in Afghanistan. This was announced by Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov during a meeting with Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Abdul Ghani Baradar.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Economic Cooperation Organization Summit in Khankendi, Azerbaijan. According to the Kazakh government’s press service, the two parties discussed the expansion of cooperation in trade, transport logistics, and agriculture.

Prime Minister Bektenov emphasized that, following the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan is ready to invest in the Turgundi–Herat railway construction:

“Afghanistan serves as a bridge between Central and South Asia. The construction of a Trans-Afghan railway will contribute to the development of the entire region,” Bektenov stated.

The Government of Kazakhstan confirmed its commitment to the project, and a corresponding memorandum between the two countries is expected to be signed shortly.

Baradar’s office specified the investment amount, stating that Kazakhstan will soon invest $500 million in the Torghundi-Herat railway project.

The Torghundi–Herat line will form part of a new railway corridor: Torghundi – Herat – Kandahar – Spin Boldak, which will link Turkmenistan’s western border with Afghanistan, Pakistan, and eventually India.

It is noteworthy that in September of last year, Turkmenistan began construction of the first 22-kilometer section of the line along the Torghundi–Sanabar route.///nCa, 7 July 2025