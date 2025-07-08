News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Holds Bilateral Calls with Counterparts from Kyrgyzstan, Lesotho, and Eswatini

Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Holds Bilateral Calls with Counterparts from Kyrgyzstan, Lesotho, and Eswatini

By

On 7 July 2025, Turkmenistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov held separate telephone conversations with Jeenbek Kulubaev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic; Ms. Folile Shakantu, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Eswatini; and Ledjone Mpotjoane, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations of the Kingdom of Lesotho.

During the discussions, the ministers addressed key aspects of bilateral relations and reviewed preparations for the upcoming Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC 3).

The Third LLDC Conference will take place from 5 to 8 August 2025, in the Avaza tourist zone, Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 8 July 2025

Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan