Dragon Oil – Diamond Partner of the XXVIII International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan-2023”

Ashgabat has started active preparations for the XXVIII International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2023” to be held on October 25-27, 2023. The event is organized by the State Concerns “Turkmengas”, “Turkmennebit”, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, and the State Corporation “Turkmengeology” in partnership with Turkmen Forum with the support of the British company GaffneyCline.

It became known that the conference and exhibition will be attended by a record number of heads of leading international energy companies, heads of international organizations and the world’s leading financial institutions, who will share their experience and discuss regional and global trends affecting the development of the oil and gas complex of Turkmenistan.

The diamond partner of the annual event will be Dragon Oil, a well-known international oil and gas exploration, development and production company. The representative of Emirati business circles is a regular participant and sponsor of media oil and gas events organized in Turkmenistan. Dragon Oil uses high performance in the field of environmental protection as its benchmark in creating and ensuring a sustainable business.

Turkmenistan’s “Open Doors” policy has contributed to the creation of the most favorable conditions for attracting foreign investment, the share of which is growing every year. The foreign partners’ interest was attracted by the country’s enormous resources.

The partnership between Turkmenistan and Dragon Oil is an example of mutually beneficial long-term cooperation. The Emirati company has been operating in Turkmenistan since 2000 on the basis of the Production Sharing Agreement. Dragon Oil’s main activity in Turkmenistan is hydrocarbon production in the Cheleken contract area in the Caspian Sea through the development of the Jeitun and Jygalybeg oil fields. Dragon Oil has invested over 8 billion USD in the project.

Dragon Oil has completed the construction of a number of operational offshore stationary platforms, from which dozens of new wells have been drilled. During its activity on the territory of Turkmenistan, the company has built operational and nodal offshore stationary platforms, carried out major repairs of existing wells, reconstruction and re-equipment of all parts of the oil field development system. From year to year, Dragon Oil Company confirms its status as a reliable partner of Turkmenistan, focusing on environmentally safe production of hydrocarbons.

High performance of work and successful cooperation created the foundation for the signing of a contract between the State Concern “Turkmennebit” and the company Dragon Oil (Turkmenistan) Ltd. on the extension of the Production Sharing Agreement until May 1, 2035. The main task of the company Dragon Oil (Turkmenistan) Ltd. is to increase the production of crude oil from the fields of the contract territory Cheleken.

In addition to its main activities related to the extraction of hydrocarbons from the contractual territory, Dragon Oil has been investing in training and advanced training programs for local personnel for several years. Within the framework of the corporate social responsibility program, the company has completed more than 400 projects aimed at the development of education, culture and sports, promotion of a healthy lifestyle. To date, the company’s staff has more than 2,000 employees, the vast majority of whom are citizens of Turkmenistan.

The company was one of the sponsors of the World Weightlifting Championships held in November 2018 in Ashgabat, assisted in the opening of the branch of the International Union of Petroleum Engineers in Turkmenistan, financed the sound recording of the works of Nury Halmammedov on the occasion of the composer’s anniversary.

Dragon Oil Company applies a special approach to the implementation of charitable projects. Among the beneficiaries are the public organization “Ýeňme “, the Society of the Disabled People of Turkmenistan, the National Paralympic Committee, the Rehabilitation Center for People with Disabilities, the National Center for Special Olympics and other organizations. ///nCa, 11 September 2023 (in cooperation with Turkmen-Forum)

