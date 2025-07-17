The Most Delicious Morning Ritual to Experience in Türkiye: Turkish Breakfast

The Turkish breakfast, a world-renowned culinary experience for the visitors of Türkiye, is undoubtedly one of the most enjoyable ways to start the day. A Turkish breakfast offers a diverse range of dishes; from various cheeses to olives, homemade pastries to fresh tomatoes and cucumbers; cured meats to eggs prepared in many forms; crusty and freshly baked bread to seasonal fruits jams, natural honey and clotted cream, all accompanied by endless cups of fragrant Turkish black tea. Thanks to this richness, Turkish breakfast culture is now a candidate for the UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) Intangible Cultural Heritage List. Turkish breakfast has also been ranked first among the 50 Best Breakfasts in the world by authorities.

Golden Meal of the Day

In Turkish, breakfast is called “kahvaltı”, a word derived from “kahve” (coffee) and “altı” (before/under), literally meaning “before coffee”. Traditionally, it refers to the meal enjoyed before drinking coffee. However, Turkish breakfast is so abundant that it becomes the morning’s main event, leaving eaters satisfied for hours and unlikely to feel hungry again anytime soon.

Thanks to its diverse geography, Türkiye offers a breakfast culture that varies across regions, each prepared with local flavours. In Eastern Türkiye, breakfast often starts early with the first lights of the day as soup restaurants and liver wrap vendors open their doors to early birds, offering hearty dishes that fuel the day ahead. In contrast, the Aegean region is known for its light and fresh breakfast spreads with fresh vegetables, seasonal greens, delicious olives and Bergama tulum cheese. Despite regional variations, certain foods consistently appear on all Turkish breakfast tables.

Essentials of Turkish Breakfast

Cheese and olives are among the most iconic components of Turkish breakfasts. While white cheese is the centrepiece of Turkish breakfasts, many local varieties can shine in different regions. Ezine cheese, Konya’s blue mould cheese, Kars’ aged kaşar, and Van’s herb cheese are just a few examples. Olives are also essential for colourful breakfast spreads. Türkiye is one of the world’s top five producers of olives and olive oils, and the Aegean region is home to most olive groves. Black and green olives, often seasoned with olive oil, local herbs and spices, add richness to breakfast tables across the country.

Turkish breakfast tables also reflect the abundance of the land’s fresh vegetables and fruits. Seasonal vegetables, especially juicy summer tomatoes and crisp cucumbers, as well as fresh greens and herbs, are served with a drizzle of olive oil and a pinch of salt, accompanying cheese types and olives. Melon and watermelon often make a refreshing addition to the spread in summer, bringing a sweet contrast to the savoury offerings.

Eggs, another defining feature of Turkish breakfasts, are prepared in various styles, from sunny-side up and omelettes to soft-boiled or poached. The most beloved egg dishes are menemen, scrambled eggs with peppers and tomatoes; fried eggs with sucuk (a spicy Turkish sausage); and çılbır (poached eggs served atop a bed of garlicky yogurt), which has recently taken social media by storm.

Think the variety ends there? Not yet! Pastries are also an essential part of the Turkish breakfast experience. While crusty and freshly baked bread is a staple on every table, it’s often joined by simit (sesame-covered bagels), poğaça (a pastry with various fillings, from cheese to potatoes), pişi (deep-fried dough) and gözleme (flatbread stuffed with fresh greens, cheese, minced meat or potatoes).

Turkish breakfasts cannot be complete without a sweet finish, either. To end the breakfast, natural honey and clotted cream from the milk of pasture-raised animals are a perfect combination. Turkish jams and marmalades, often homemade and bursting with the flavour of seasonal fruits, are other must-try options. And of course, all of this is accompanied by endless glasses of brewed black tea in tulip-shaped glasses. Simply enjoy these delightful flavours and have a wonderful day! ///nCa, 17 July 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)