Turkmenistan and Georgia discuss priority areas of cooperation

On 16 July 2025, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan in Georgia D.Seyitmammamedov met with Director of the Political Directorate for Global Affairs K. Sikharulidze.

At the beginning of the meeting, the diplomats discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation in political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian fields, as well as touched upon the issues of holding regular political consultations at the level of heads of departments.

As was emphasized, the existing favorable conditions for the development of interstate relations create a high level of trust and friendship established between the heads of the two countries.

In this context, the participants of the meeting especially underlined the high level of interstate dialogue thanks to the political will of the Esteemed President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the Esteemed Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze.

The sides considered cooperation within multilateral structures, in particular the UN and other international organizations. In this regard, they discussed preparations for the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC 3).

At the end of the meeting, the parties stressed the importance of continuing the established dialogue for further diversification of fruitful cooperation that meets mutual interests. ///nCa, 16 July 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Georgia)