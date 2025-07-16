National Leader of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov: Turkmen-Azerbaijani Relations Rest on Brotherhood, Good Neighborliness, and Cooperation

On 16 July 2025, the National Leader of Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev had a one-on-one meeting in Baku.

President Ilham Aliyev welcomed the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

During the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that the visit of the National Leader of Turkmenistan would contribute to further strengthening the fraternal ties between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan.

“Our nations are united by deep traditions of brotherhood, and these ties have become even stronger during our years of independence. We are successfully cooperating in many fields. Both countries, pursuing independent policies, look to the future with confidence. Our historical bonds form the foundation of our current relations,” said Aliyev.

He noted that the two countries have many achievements in political, economic, humanitarian, and other spheres, including transport and energy. He added that the meeting would serve as an opportunity to exchange views on future cooperation.

In turn, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, conveyed greetings to the President of Azerbaijan on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Speaking about the purpose of his visit, Berdimuhamedov emphasized that its main goal is to further consolidate and expand bilateral relations, reinforce the milestones achieved, and provide impetus for the implementation of new projects and initiatives.

“Overall, when describing the current level of Turkmen-Azerbaijani interstate relations, I would define it with three words: brotherhood, good neighborliness, cooperation,” said Berdimuhamedov.

He emphasized that Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan share a strong and wide-ranging agenda of cooperation—across foreign policy, economy, culture, and humanitarian spheres.

Bilateral cooperation is characterized by strategic focus and practical depth. It continues to develop with consistency and resilience, reflecting sustained positive momentum. Central to this dynamic is the exceptionally high level of mutual understanding and trust shared by the heads of both states —enabling timely, well-informed decision-making across key areas and ensuring the effective implementation of agreed initiatives.

In the realm of foreign policy, as Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov highlighted, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan uphold principled and firm positions, based on adherence to the UN Charter and recognized norms of international law.

Both nations contribute significantly to fostering global and regional stability and security, including in the Caspian Sea region.

He highlighted the successful cooperation within international organizations, particularly the United Nations, and congratulated Azerbaijan on the successful hosting of the 17th ECO Summit in Khankendi.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people emphasized the effective development of trade and economic partnerships, as well as the expansion of ties in culture, science, education, people-to-people relations, and interparliamentary cooperation.

In conclusion, Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that this visit would become an important factor in further strengthening the ties between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, and in shaping coordinated approaches for implementing a long-term cooperation strategy. ///nCa, 16 July 2025 (photo credit – official website of President of Azerbaijan)