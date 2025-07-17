Meeting of the Ambassador of Turkmenistan with the Vice-President of the Romanian Agency for Investments and Foreign Trade

On July 17, 2025, a working meeting took place between the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Romania, Annamammet Annaev, and the Vice President of the Romanian Agency for Investments and Foreign Trade, Mr. Doru-Claudian Frunzulică.

The main topic of discussion was the organization of the 8th session of the Joint Turkmen-Romanian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation, scheduled for autumn 2025 in Bucharest. The parties confirmed their mutual interest in further deepening bilateral economic cooperation and enhancing partnership in priority sectors – investments, trade, digital transformation, energy, and transport.

Ambassador Annaev emphasized the sustainable development of various sectors of Turkmenistan’s economy and the creation of a favorable investment climate in accordance with international standards.

Vice President Frunzulică highlighted the importance of diversifying cooperation and underlined Turkmenistan’s prospects as an attractive platform for the placement of energy-intensive industries.

The Turkmen side invited Romanian entrepreneurs to actively participate in international exhibitions, forums, and tenders held in Turkmenistan, which will contribute to the development of direct business contacts and the expansion of economic interaction.

The Romanian side, in turn, provided informational materials with up-to-date economic data and investment opportunities of interest to Turkmen investors focused on medium- and long-term projects in Romania.

This meeting marked an important stage in strengthening the strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and Romania, creating a solid foundation for the further development of mutually beneficial economic cooperation. ///nCa, 17 July 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania)