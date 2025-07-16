From VR Space to Robot Shows: Kids Expo 2025 in Ashgabat Promises Innovation and Excitement

The International Exhibition-Fair Kids Expo 2025 is set to take place in Ashgabat from August 21 to 23, 2025.

Work is progressing at full speed, and the organizers have observed tremendous interest from both local and international companies. The number of available booths is decreasing daily, they report.

Kids Expo 2025 promises to be a vibrant and unforgettable event, thanks to an extensive interactive program:

Spectacular Shows: Including captivating dances of the world’s peoples and an exclusive children’s fashion show by “Miras” Fashion House.

Exciting Competitions: Featuring engaging contests like the baby crawling race (6-10 months), mental arithmetic olympiads, and chess tournaments.

Interactive Zones: VR Space: Offering immersive educational journeys through space, the ocean, and even inside the human body using virtual reality headsets. Science Lab: Launching a program of interactive experiments in chemistry, physics, and biology. Cyberzone: Showcasing Robot Shows (with the support of the U.S. Embassy), 3D laboratory activities, and a world of AI fantasies, including animating drawings, interacting with AI bots, creating AI portraits, and generating fairy tales. Master Class Zone: Featuring sessions on ceramics, making tote bags and soft toys, as well as hairdressing and makeup lessons. Sports & Play Area: Offering mini-zones for football and archery. Taste Fair: Kicking off culinary master classes and tastings from Melburn and Dolce Mia. Ethno-Village: Immersing visitors in live music, demonstrations of jewelry craftsmanship, weaving, and felt making.



The expo will accommodate a number of thematic zones, including Nutrition and Healthy Eating for Children; Children’s Literature and Reading; Children’s Furniture & Room Décor; Distribution, Branding, Marketing, Export; Education and Learning for Children; Children’s Fashion and Style; Entertainment and Events for Children; Toys and Educational Aids; Insurance Services; Online Stores; Advertising and Marketing.

The registration for the Kids Expo 2025 is available here: https://kids.turkmenexpo.com/participants-apply

The first international Kids Expo exhibition took place in 2024. Last year, the number of exhibitors reached 80, including international companies from China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Russia, the UAE, Türkiye, the United States, Canada, Portugal, Italy, and Bahrain. The event welcomed over 10,000 visitors. ///nCa, 16 July 2025