Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs to Visit Turkmenistan

The Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia, Gordan Grlić-Radman, will visit Turkmenistan in October of this year. This topic was discussed during a phone conversation between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, and his Croatian counterpart on Wednesday, 16 July.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the fourth session of the Turkmen-Croatian Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation, as well as an Economic Forum with the participation of business representatives from both countries will be held in October this year as well.

During their conversation, Meredov and Grlić-Radman reviewed the current state of bilateral relations and exchanged views on prospects for further developing Turkmen-Croatian cooperation across a broad range of mutually beneficial areas.

The sides noted the positive experience of cooperation between the two countries on international platforms, particularly within the framework of the United Nations. In the context of efforts to promote peace and security, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to collaboration within the OSCE.

The discussion also covered prospects for advancing trade and economic relations.

In addition, the conversation touched upon preparations for the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3). The ministers also emphasized the importance of the International Forum for Peace and Trust, scheduled to take place in Ashgabat on December 12, 2025.

///nCa, 17 July 2025