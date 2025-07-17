Vice President of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation Explores Azerbaijan’s Cultural Heritage

On 16 July 2025, as part of her visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Oguljahan Atabaeva, Vice President for Medical Affairs of the Charitable Foundation named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, visited a number of cultural sites in Baku.

Accompanied by Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva, she became acquainted with the activities of several prominent cultural and educational centers— including the Heydar Aliyev Center, the Baku Book Center, and the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum.

Heydar Aliyev Center: A Pearl of World Architecture

Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center, Anar Alakbarov, presented the guest with exhibitions dedicated to the life and legacy of Azerbaijan’s National Leader, Heydar Aliyev.

The museum features multimedia and virtual exhibits reflecting key periods of Aliyev’s leadership during the Soviet era and the years of Azerbaijan’s independence. Oguljahan Atabaeva paid special attention to the collection of automobiles used by Heydar Aliyev from 1969 to 2003, as well as the “Pearls of Azerbaijan” exhibition, showcasing unique examples of ancient crafts, including carpets, national costumes, and traditional musical instruments. Additional exhibitions such as “The Art of Dolls,” “Dance of Patterns,” “Mystery of the Rose,” and “Expression of Eternity” enriched the overall experience.

Following the tour of the Center, a meeting was held between Oguljahan Atabaeva and Leyla Aliyeva.

Baku Book Center: A Space for Book Lovers

Another highlight of the visit was the Baku Book Center, which has been operating since 2018 with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Director Gunel Rzayeva introduced the Center’s unique concept, combining a modern approach to bookselling with cultural and educational initiatives. Spanning 2,500 square meters, the Center offers books in Azerbaijani, Russian, Turkish, English, and other languages, including global bestsellers, classic literature, art albums, and travel guides.

The first floor houses a café and products from the I Love Baku brand, while the second floor features a reading hall, children’s area, and event spaces.

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum: An Art Form That Unites Nations

During her visit to the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, Oguljahan Atabaeva was accompanied by Museum Director Amina Melikova.

The guest was introduced to the history and traditions of Azerbaijani carpet weaving, which was inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2010 thanks to the efforts of Azerbaijan’s First Lady, Mehriban Aliyeva.

It was noted that the museum’s golden collection includes pile and flat-woven carpets from seven regions of Azerbaijan — Guba, Baku, Shirvan, Ganja, Gazakh, Karabakh, and Tabriz. The exhibition also features various other examples of decorative and applied arts.

Atabaeva observed the live carpet weaving process and learned about the art of making kelagayi, the traditional Azerbaijani silk headscarf.

As a gesture of cultural exchange, she presented the museum with a Turkmen carpet. In return, she was gifted a commemorative book dedicated to the museum’s 55th anniversary.

Oguljahan Atabaeva’s visits to Baku’s key cultural institutions marked a significant moment in Turkmen-Azerbaijani relations, highlighting the deep historical and cultural ties shared by the two nations. /// nCa, 17 July 2025 (based on materials from AZERTAC)