UK Export Finance makes historic first visit to Turkmenistan

The British Embassy in Ashgabat is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of the first-ever visit to Turkmenistan by senior representatives of UK Export Finance (UKEF), the UK Government’s export credit agency. From 23 to 27 June 2025, Ms Sebnem Alp, UKEF Country Head for Türkiye, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, and Ms Irem Kayhan, Deputy Head for Türkiye, Turkmenistan & Mongolia, held high-level meetings with key ministries and institutions across Turkmenistan.

The visit, graciously facilitated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, included productive discussions with the Ministry of Finance and Economy, Ministry of Energy, Central Bank, Vnesheconombank, and other strategic agencies. These engagements explored opportunities for UKEF to support major sovereign projects across infrastructure, fertiliser, transport, agriculture, water, and green transition sectors in Turkmenistan, potentially backed by UKEF guarantee support of up to £5 billion.

This milestone visit marks a new chapter in UK – Turkmenistan relations and opens the door to deeper bilateral trade and investment cooperation. The British Embassy stands ready to support continued dialogue and collaboration between UKEF and the Government of Turkmenistan to deliver sustainable, high-quality development outcomes. /// British Embassy Ashgabat, 16 July 2025