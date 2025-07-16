Turkmenistan National Leader Arrives in Azerbaijan for Official Visit

Baku, Azerbaijan – 16 July 2025 – Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, arrived today in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit.

Upon his arrival at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku, Berdimuhamedov was honored with a guard of honor.

He was greeted by a delegation of high-ranking Azerbaijani officials, including First Deputy Prime Minister Yakub Eyyubov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Samir Sharifov, and Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Gismat Gozalov.

The visit is expected to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations. ///nCa, 16 July 2025