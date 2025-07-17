The First Day of the Official Visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen People to Azerbaijan

On 16 July 2025, the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, departed for a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan.

The summit talks, meetings with Azerbaijani leadership, parliamentary representatives, and religious figures held on the first day of the visit affirmed the steady and progressive nature of the interstate dialogue—grounded in shared history, mutual respect, and constructive engagement.

Praising the current level of cooperation, both sides expressed a mutual readiness to deepen political dialogue, expand economic ties, and enhance humanitarian exchange. Particular attention was given to regional stability, collaboration on international platforms—including within the framework of the United Nations—and joint cultural initiatives.

This visit underscored Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan’s firm commitment to strengthening neighborly relations, expanding comprehensive cooperation, and building mutually beneficial partnerships founded on principles of trust, equality, and respect for sovereignty.

National Leader of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov: Turkmen-Azerbaijani Relations Rest on Brotherhood, Good Neighborliness, and Cooperation

Immediately upon arrival in Baku, a one-on-one meeting took place between Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that the visit of the National Leader of Turkmenistan would contribute to further strengthening the fraternal ties between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan.

“Our nations are united by deep traditions of brotherhood, and these ties have become even stronger during our years of independence. We are successfully cooperating in many fields. Both countries, pursuing independent policies, look to the future with confidence. Our historical bonds form the foundation of our current relations,” said Aliyev.

He noted that the two countries have many achievements in political, economic, humanitarian, and other spheres, including transport and energy. He added that the meeting would serve as an opportunity to exchange views on future cooperation.

In turn, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, conveyed greetings to the President of Azerbaijan on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Speaking about the purpose of his visit, Berdimuhamedov emphasized that its main goal is to further consolidate and expand bilateral relations, reinforce the milestones achieved, and provide impetus for the implementation of new projects and initiatives.

“Overall, when describing the current level of Turkmen-Azerbaijani interstate relations, I would define it with three words: brotherhood, good neighborliness, cooperation,” said Berdimuhamedov.

He emphasized that Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan share a strong and wide-ranging agenda of cooperation—across foreign policy, economy, culture, and humanitarian spheres.

Bilateral cooperation is characterized by strategic focus and practical depth. It continues to develop with consistency and resilience, reflecting sustained positive momentum. Central to this dynamic is the exceptionally high level of mutual understanding and trust shared by the heads of both states —enabling timely, well-informed decision-making across key areas and ensuring the effective implementation of agreed initiatives.

In the realm of foreign policy, as Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov highlighted, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan uphold principled and firm positions, based on adherence to the UN Charter and recognized norms of international law.

Both nations contribute significantly to fostering global and regional stability and security, including in the Caspian Sea region.

He highlighted the successful cooperation within international organizations, particularly the United Nations. In this regard, the National Leader of the Turkmen people expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for being the first to support the proposal made by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to declare 2025 the “International Year of Peace and Trust” during the 78th session of the UN General Assembly. He also congratulated Azerbaijan on the successful hosting of the 17th ECO Summit in Khankendi.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people emphasized the effective development of trade and economic partnership, the expansion of ties in culture, science, education, people-to-people relations, and parliamentary cooperation.

Drawing special attention to collaboration in the transport sector, Hero-Arkadag noted the great regional significance of the transport and infrastructure projects undertaken by both countries.

Speaking on trade and economic relations, the National Leader of the Turkmen people emphasized the annual growth in mutual trade turnover, which reflects the successful development of partnership in this area. In this context, both sides noted the vast potential of their respective countries for the fullest realization of existing opportunities.

A traditional dimension of Turkmen-Azerbaijani interstate dialogue is the cultural and humanitarian sphere. As Hero-Arkadag noted, the Turkmen and Azerbaijani peoples have refined the ancient art of carpet weaving for centuries and continue their unique traditions in horse breeding. It was also emphasized that the literary heritage of prominent figures from both nations—such as Magtymguly, Seydi, Nizami, and Fuzuli—represents an invaluable treasure for present and future generations.

The National Leader also spoke about the expediency of exchanging experience in the field of sports. Wrestling, a popular sport in both countries, creates favorable conditions for further cooperation in this domain.

Concluding his remarks, Berdimuhamedov, on his own behalf and on behalf of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, extended an invitation to President Ilham Aliyev to pay a visit to Turkmenistan at a time convenient for him.

At the conclusion of the negotiations, the National Leader of the Turkmen people and President of Azerbaijan, along with Oguljachan Atabayeva, Vice President for Medical Activities of the Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, took a joint commemorative photo.

Meeting with the Chairperson of the National Parliament of Azerbaijan

The National Leader of Turkmenistan met with Sahiba Gafarova, Chairperson of the National Parliament of Azerbaijan, with participation from delegations of both countries.

Recalling her 2022 visit to Turkmenistan, Sahiba Gafarova once again expressed gratitude for being awarded the Turkmenistan Order “Hyzmatdaşlygy ösdürmäge goşandy üçin.”

She emphasized the shared historical, cultural, linguistic, religious, and familial values of the two peoples. It was noted that reciprocal visits and high-level meetings play a vital role in strengthening and deepening interstate relations.

Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan continue to cooperate successfully within numerous international organizations. According to Gafarova, Azerbaijan highly values the consistent support provided by Turkmenistan for its initiatives as Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement.

A solid foundation exists for further strengthening economic partnership between the two countries, with successful cooperation advancing in the fields of energy, transport, and humanitarian affairs.

Speaking about the activities of the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, Sahiba Gafarova noted that reciprocal visits, meetings between parliamentary chairpersons and deputies provide significant momentum to this cooperation. Friendship groups for inter-parliamentary relations serve as vital connectors between the two legislatures through their joint efforts and collaboration.

In turn, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov, highlighted the strategic nature of the multifaceted relations between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, which have developed over many years. He called for intensifying the practice of regular meetings of the friendship groups established in both countries’ parliaments.

Today, the role of parliaments in safeguarding peace, ensuring security, and restoring a culture of respectful dialogue is more important than ever, Berdimuhamedov stated, expressing confidence that parliamentarians from Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan can make a meaningful contribution to achieving these goals together.

In addition, the National Leader of the Turkmen people emphasized the importance of inter-parliamentary dialogue, gender equality, and women’s and youth diplomacy. In this context, he proposed that Azerbaijani parliamentarians, together with their Turkmen counterparts, develop a framework for cooperation in these areas.

Expressing confidence in the broad prospects for strengthening bilateral cultural, scientific, and educational cooperation, the National Leader of the Turkmen people suggested exploring the possibility of organizing youth scientific and educational forums under the auspices of the parliaments of both countries.

Sahiba Gafarova noted the significance of Hero-Arkadag’s proposals and reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s commitment to further expanding cooperation with Turkmenistan through parliamentary channels.

Visiting memorable sites

On the same day, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited the Alley of Honor, where the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, found peace.

He also laid flowers at the grave of the mother of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

Then the Arkadag visited Victory Park, where he honored the memory of the national heroes of Azerbaijan by laying a wreath at the monument.

Meeting with the Chairman of the Caucasus Muslim Board

In the afternoon, the National Leader of the Turkmen people held a meeting with Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslim Board.

Hero-Arkadag emphasized the shared historical roots and cultural values that bind the peoples of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, underscoring their mutual commitment to fostering long-term cooperation. He highlighted the alignment of strategic interests between the two nations, which serves as a foundation for sustained partnership.

Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade commended Turkmenistan’s achievements in the political, economic, and cultural spheres, and stressed the role of Islam in deepening spiritual ties between the countries.

The discussion centered on the importance of Islam in youth education, the cultivation of patriotism, and the preservation of historical and family values—all integral to the social frameworks of both nations. Religious leaders hold a vital role in promoting peace, interethnic harmony, and constructive nation-building.

Berdimuhamedov reiterated the significance of interfaith dialogue as a means of enhancing mutual understanding. He recalled Turkmenistan’s initiative that led to the proclamation of 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust” by the UN General Assembly, aimed at promoting respectful discourse and overcoming prejudice. In this context, he invited Sheikh-ul-Islam to attend an international conference dedicated to the initiative in Ashgabat, scheduled for December 2025. The invitation was accepted.

Sheikh-ul-Islam praised Turkmenistan’s policy of neutrality, noting its contribution to regional peace and stability. He also expressed deep appreciation for the nation’s efforts in reinforcing fraternal ties.

As a gesture of respect and friendship, the National Leader presented Sheikh-ul-Islam with a traditional Turkmen don and a prayer mat—symbols of Turkmen hospitality and goodwill.

The meeting concluded with a dinner in honor of the National Leader of Turkmenistan, hosted by Sheikh-ul-Islam.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Ilham Aliyev visited Resort Complex

Ilham Aliyev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited the Sea Breeze recreation center, located on the coast of the Caspian Sea.

During the visit, the project’s founder Emin Agalarov presented ongoing and future initiatives being implemented within the resort. As of today, more than 500 residential and commercial buildings have been constructed across the 500-hectare territory of the resort, with a total area exceeding 3 million square meters. Future plans include the creation of an artificial crescent-shaped peninsula covering 50 hectares.

The project is rapidly developing: approximately 20,000 residents currently live in Sea Breeze, and by 2028, that number is expected to exceed 50,000. Once fully implemented, the resort will become home to 500,000 people.

As part of infrastructure development, favorable conditions have been created for both living and leisure: educational and medical facilities have been built, and about 10 million plants and trees have been planted, providing green zones that span 300 hectares. Over 150 hectares have been allocated for parks, beaches, and recreation areas.

The total investment volume in the Sea Breeze project has reached $3 billion, with more than $10 billion in additional investments planned over the next five years.

The visit of Arkadag Berdimuhamedov to Azerbaijan continues. ///nCa, 17 July 2025 (photo credit – official website of the President of Azerbaijan / AZERTAC)