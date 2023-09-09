The President of Turkmenistan to take part in the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asia States in Tajikistan

News Central Asia (nCa)

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov will pay a working visit to Tajikistan to participate in the fifth Consultative Meeting of the heads of Central Asian states and in the meeting of the heads of the founding States of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS), scheduled for 14-15 September  2023. Deputy Prime Minister, foreign minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov reported on the preparations for the visit at a government meeting on Friday, 8 September.

A number of side events are also planned to be held within the framework of the upcoming summit meetings in Dushanbe.

After hearing the report, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed that one of the key vectors of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy is the development of friendly relations with neighboring countries in the region.

Turkmenistan actively cooperates with the Central Asian states both bilaterally and multilaterally, putting forward concrete proposals to further enhance traditional cooperation across its entire spectrum, the head of state said.

“Our country will continue to take an initiative position in matters of regional partnership,” Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed. ///nCa, 9 September 2023

 

 

