Afghanistan embarks on upgrading infrastructure to increase electricity import from Turkmenistan

The Afghanistan’s power utility “Da Afghanistan Breshan Sherkat” has officially started work on the modernization of the Noor ul-Jihad substation in Herat in order to increase the capacity of electricity supplies from Turkmenistan, Ariana News reports.

The project is being implemented by the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Afghanistan in cooperation with the Government of Turkmenistan.

Officials said that the cost of the project is $3.5 million and is paid by the energy ministry.

After the work is completed, the power transmission capacity at the substation will increase from 70 to 110 megawatts, and a new boosting transformer that will be installed in Noor ul-Jihad will help solve the problem of electricity shortage in the province.

According to Turkmen officials, the completion of the project will take six months.

“This project will cost more than three million dollars, but apart from the issue of the price and monetary value of this project, we are trying to ensure that quality work is done and that it is completed and put to use within the specified time,” said a representative of the ministry of energy of Turkmenistan, according to Ariana News.

Currently, Herat receives electricity from Iran and Turkmenistan.

Earlier in August, the Turkmenenergo Corporation and Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat held a technical meeting on the project of expanding the power supply of the Noor ul-Jihad substation, following which a conditional agreement was reached on various aspects of the project. ///nCa, 6 September 2023 [photo credit – Ariana News]

 

