Afghanistan and Turkmenistan reached an agreement on power transmission project to Herat, says DABS

Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Afghanistan’s power utility company, and officials from Turkmenenergo State Electric Power Corporation have wrapped up a meeting to discuss the power extension project to the Noorul Jihad substation in Herat.

A round of talks ended with signing a joint protocol between the General Executive of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, and technical officials of Turkmen Energo, and Turkmenistan’s international projects, DABS said.

During recent joint technical discussions between officials from Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat and a technical delegation from Turkmen Energo and international projects of Turkmenistan, various topics related to the power extension project to Herat Noorul Jihad substation were discussed.

These topics included the commencement of the project, its progress, associated costs, security measures, and insurance considerations.

Both sides reached a conditional agreement on various aspects concerning the mentioned topics and, in this regard, amendments were made in some cases of the previous agreement, and time was given to the contracting company to compile the required documents.

DABS and Turkmenenergo Corporation inked a deal in January this year to upgrade the Noorul Jihad substation from 110 kV to 220 kV. The completion of the 500 KV line and construction of the Noor ul Jihad substation will increase the amount of electricity imported from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan by 110 megawatts. ///nCa, 15 August 2023 [photo source – DABS]

 

 

