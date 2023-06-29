Grand ceremony marks official inauguration of Arkadag City in Turkmenistan

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov led Thursday, 29 June 2023, a string of events to mark the official inauguration of the Arkadag City in Turkmenistan.

The Arkadag City, right from the stage of planning, was aimed to serve as the global prototype of a sustainable city.

The guests included the high level delegations from some fourteen friendly countries, and large number of foreign journalists who had arrived to cover the inauguration and related events of the Arkadag City.

The day started with the cutting of the ribbon at the base of an impressive monument to Ak Han (Ak Khan), a legendary horse of owned by the national leader of Turkmenistan, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov during the time when he was the president of Turkmenistan.

Ak Han was personally raised by the then-President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. It entered the Guinness Book of the Records in 2018 when it walked on hind legs for 10 meters in just 4.9 seconds. Earlier, it carried the torch bearer of the opening ceremony of the V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in 2017, an event of historic importance.

After the cutting the ribbon the President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, his team and the invited guests moved to the tribune and parade ground at the Arkadag City where a float parade was held representing the organizations that have already started working in the City. Most of them are related to the healthcare and educations sectors, clearly demonstrating the priorities of the Turkmen government.

During the ceremonies the Minister of Industry and Technology of Türkiye Mehmet Fatih Kacir and Chairman of the Association of Chambers and Exchanges of Turkiye Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu presented the keys of two TOGG T10X electric cars to the president of Turkmenistan. These cars, indigenously developed by Türkiye, are a gift from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

President Berdimuhamedov inaugurated a rehabilitation centre for children at the Arkadag City.

At the Ruhiyet Palace hall, the ceremony was held for the presentation of 21 international certificates and diplomas confirming the achievements of the city in various fields. These are certificates from international organizations – ECO, TURKSOY, UNESCAP, UNESCO, CIS, UNIDO, UNEP, UN-HABITAT. The city is also certified as the “First Smart City of the Turkic World”.

Here is the complete list:

– Certificate of Appreciation from the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) for the high-quality construction of a modern city using optimized technologies, functions and resources, which made it possible to improve the infrastructure to raise the quality of life of the population, taking into account the modern urban planning;

– Special certificate “City of the XXI century” of the international organization of Turkic culture (TURKSOY);

– Certificate “The first smart city of the Turkic world”;

– Diploma to the city of Arkadag for the integrated implementation of the Smart City Program from the Association of the International Assembly of Capitals and Large Cities of the CIS (IAG)”;

– Special award of urban planning of the Turkic world to the city of Arkadag from the Union of Engineers and Architects of the Turkic World;

– UNIDO Certificate of Appreciation to the city of Arkadag for its contribution to the creation of a smart city using digital technologies of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR), aimed at promoting inclusive and sustainable industrial development (ISID) and achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development;

– UNEP Commendation Certificate to the city of Arkadag for its efforts to implement the principles of inclusive, safe, smart sustainable human settlements, contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and the new urban development agenda;

– Commendation certificate to the city of Arkadag for working with ESCAP to create inclusive, safe, resilient, smart and sustainable cities in order to achieve the New Urban Agenda and the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals;

– Letter of congratulations from the UNESCO Institute for Information Technologies in Education to the city of Arkadag for the successful implementation of new digital educational systems that contribute to the development of the digital economy and sustainable development of Turkmenistan;

– A letter of congratulations from the Organization of the League of Arab States for Education, Culture and Science to the city of Arkadag for the successful implementation of innovative digital education systems that provide new opportunities for quality education and lifelong learning, creating a creative environment for the younger generation, thereby making an invaluable contribution to further development modern Turkmenistan;

– A letter of congratulations from the “Commonwealth of Learning” for the successful implementation of innovative digital education systems;

– Certificate of the Global Institute for Green Growth – “Green and Smart City of Arkadag”;

– The UN Habitat Certificate of Appreciation for the city of Arkadag for the efforts made to implement the principles of inclusive, safe, sustainable and smart neighborhoods that contribute to the localization of the Sustainable Development Goals and the New Urban Agenda in Turkmenistan;

– Diploma on innovative architecture of the city of Arkadag from the International Association of Unions of Architects;

– Certificate of quality of the performed scientific and survey works on seismic micro-zoning and ensuring the seismic safety of the territory of the city of Arkadag from the Institute of Geophysics and Engineering Seismology named after A. Nazarov of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia;

– Certificate of compliance with the Sustainable Development Goals and international requirements for ecological construction in accordance with the results of an independent scientific and technical study from the Central Research and Design Institute of the Ministry of Construction, Housing and Communal Services of the Russian Federation;

– California Proclamation that June 29, 2023 is “Arkadag City Day” in the city of El Cajon USA;

– US Lincoln University Proclamation that June 29, 2023 is “Arkadag City Day” at Lincoln University;

– Certificate “The most numerous gardening lesson with the participation of 539 people” of the Guinness Book of Records;

– Certificate of the Multidisciplinary Hospital of the city of Arkadag from the organization “KTQ International GmbH” (Germany) – “Cooperation for openness and quality in the field of healthcare”;

– Certificate of quality by Philips (Netherlands) – “On equipping the multidisciplinary hospital in the city of Arkadag with Philips equipment”. /// nCa, 29 June 2023

