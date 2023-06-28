News Central Asia (nCa)

Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan received newly appointed Ambassador of Tajikistan

Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan received newly appointed Ambassador of Tajikistan

On 27 June 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan to Turkmenistan Vafo Niyatbekzoda, who presented copies of his credentials.

During the meeting, the diplomats discussed the state of and prospects for bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas.

The Minister expressed the readiness of the Turkmen side to provide assistance and support in the implementation of his diplomatic activities, designed to strengthen friendly Turkmen-Tajik relations.

In the context of the state visit of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Tajikistan in May this year, the importance of contacts at the highest level in strengthening interstate dialogue was emphasized.

The parties stated active interaction on international platforms, including within the framework of regional structures.

The expediency of further expansion of contacts by means of parliamentary diplomacy was expressed.

The progressive development of trade and economic cooperation between the countries in recent years was noted with satisfaction.

A great potential in the cultural and humanitarian direction is indicated. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 27 June 2023

 

