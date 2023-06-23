USAID facilitates launch of the first sign language interpretation service in Turkmenistan

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has partnered with the Blind and Deaf Society of Turkmenistan (BDST) to establish a free-of-charge Sign Language Interpretation Service in all five regions of Turkmenistan. On June 1, 2023, seven sign language interpreters trained by USAID, started offering their services to persons who are deaf or hard of hearing, to facilitate communication with various state organizations including notarial offices, hospitals, banks, and municipalities.

In 2022, USAID’s Governance Support Program (GSP) facilitated a month-long advanced training for all sign language interpreters from the newly-launched Sign Language Interpretation Service countrywide.

The Sign Language Interpretation Service supports Ashgabat, Balkanabat, Bayramaly, Dashoguz, Mary, and Turkmenabat cities. Stationed at the local offices of the BDST, these interpreters are available five days a week for in- and out-of-office interpretation, on a first come first serve basis. Additionally, the interpreters have set office hours for free consultations for those who would like to start learning sign language.

This partnership with BDST is another example of USAID’s successful cooperation with local civil society organizations to build an inclusive society and to provide a variety of services for people with special needs.

For additional information on the exact locations of services and contact phone numbers, please visit the USAID-supported and newly re-designed website of the BDST: http://tkkj.co.tm/, and refer to the interactive map of Turkmenistan on the home page. ///USAID, 23 June 2023

