Energizing Indian Bihu dances in Ashgabat graced this Saturday summer evening

Ravilya Kadyrova and Elvira Kadyrova

Indian folk music and dance will hardly leave anyone indifferent. Even if you are not a skilled dancer, the Bihu folk dance’s energising force will cause you to start clapping and stamping in time with the music of the drums, pipes, and flutes.

The Bihu Dance Group, led by Ms. Gogoi Dreamly, took part in an international dance and folklore festival recently wrapped up in the Avaza tourist zone. And today, on 17 June, the band pleased Ashgabat with its amazing performance.

The Bihu Dance is a folk dance of the indigenous people of the Indian state of Assam, associated with the Bihu Festival and an important part of Assamese culture. The Bihu dance gets its name from the national event of Assam state – the Bohag Bihu Festival, which marks the Assamese New Year and is celebrated in mid-April. Bihu dance praises fertility and love.

To emphasize the splendor and fun, the dancers dress up in colorful traditional costumes. Group compositions, quick hand movements and quick steps, music of drums, flutes, hornpipes – all this is part of the dance show.

The earliest images of the Bihu dance date back to the IX century.

This year, a Guinness World Record was set in Assam – more than 11,000 dancers and drummers performed the Bihu dance in one place during the traditional festival. ///nCa, 17 June 2023

Some photos from the concert:  

 

#Bihu_dance, #India, #Turkmenistan, #Gogoi_Dreamly, #folk_dances

 

