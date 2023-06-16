Coordinator to Pakistani PM on Commerce and Industry underlines the importance of TAP and TAPI projects



On 15 June 2023, Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan along with business delegation visited the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Islamabad and had a meeting with Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atajan Movlamov, Turkmen Embassy to Pakistan reported.

During the meeting the sides discussed the implementation of large joint projects – the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) power transmission line and fiber-optic communication line.

In this regard, the recent visit of Turkmenistan delegation to Pakistan and signing of the Joint Implementation Plan for the TAPI Gas Pipeline Project that took place on 8 June 2023 were mentioned.

The parties underscored that the signing of this Joint Implementation Plan is a significant step towards progressing the implementation of the TAPI Gas Pipeline project. It was stressed that the TAPI and TAP projects will be beneficial for prosperity of the region and the economic growth of Pakistan.

Highlighting the importance of these joint major projects for the energy security of Pakistan, Coordinator Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan emphasized support of the Government of Pakistan for the early completion of these major energy projects.

The perspectives of the trade and economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Pakistan were also discussed at the meeting. The sides emphasized the huge potential of bilateral trade in the energy sector. ///nCa, 16 June 2023 [photo credit – Embassy of Turkmenistan to Pakistan]

