Turkmenistan Advances Efforts to Improve Its Securities Market with UNDP Support

Ashgabat, 4 July 2025 – As part of the joint project between the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan aimed at strengthening the institutional and regulatory environment for financial market development, a three-day seminar was held from 2 to 4 July 2025 in Ashgabat. The seminar brought together specialists from the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan and the Ashgabat Stock Exchange.

During the seminar, UNDP international expert Elena Andreeva introduced participants to key aspects of the securities market, such as types of financial instruments and securities, the structure of the market’s accounting system, the activities of depositories in safekeeping securities and recording investors’ rights to these securities, and the activities of registrars in registering ownership rights to securities in the register of securities holders.

The event served as an effective platform for open discussions, during which participants discussed the draft program for the development of Turkmenistan’s securities market until 2030 and a plan of practical steps for its implementation.

In addition to the training sessions, the UNDP expert held separate consultations with representatives of the Ministry of Finance and Economy and the Ashgabat Stock Exchange, sharing the outcomes of work to improve national securities market legislation and outlining a set of measures to support the further development of Turkmenistan’s financial system.

This initiative reflects the strategic and long-term nature of the cooperation between UNDP and national partners, aimed at strengthening Turkmenistan’s institutional and regulatory framework. Within the project, particular attention is paid to legislative development, the preparation of a securities market development strategy, the formation of an efficient institutional structure, and the establishment of a central depository system. ///nCa, 4 July 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)