President of Azerbaijan and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Exchange Views on Bilateral Cooperation

On July 3, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov in Khankendi, according to the official website of the Azerbaijani President.

Rashid Meredov conveyed greetings from the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked that his own warm regards be conveyed to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, the President of Turkmenistan, and the brotherly Turkmen nation.

Highlighting the impressive scale of reconstruction and development efforts in Karabakh, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan expressed admiration for the natural beauty of the region.

The meeting reaffirmed that Azerbaijanis and Turkmens are two brotherly peoples united by shared ethnic roots and deep historical and cultural ties.

The two sides held a broad exchange of views on cooperation across various sectors, including energy, transport, culture, humanitarian affairs, science, and education. Notably, they emphasized the significance of holding Turkmenistan Culture Days in Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan Culture Days in Turkmenistan. /// nCa, 3 July 2025