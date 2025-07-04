Jerusalem Artichoke — A Promising Resource for Biotechnology: New Developments in Turkmenistan

As part of the State Program for the Comprehensive Development of Biotechnology for 2024–2028, Turkmenistan is actively conducting scientific research focused on exploring and applying the unique properties of the Jerusalem artichoke (also known as sunchoke). This perennial plant, renowned for its nutritional and medicinal qualities, is becoming the focus of cutting-edge biotechnological innovation.

The International Science and Technology Park of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan is currently developing innovative products based on Jerusalem artichoke, including pharmaceutical-grade inulin, resveratrol, and glucose-fructose syrup. All three components are of high biological value and are used in functional nutrition and medicine, according to the online newspaper ‘Turkmenistan: The Golden Age.’

A major achievement by Turkmen scientists has been securing intellectual property rights for the production technology of these products. The State Intellectual Property Service under the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan has already registered the relevant documentation.

Jerusalem artichoke contains inulin—a natural polysaccharide known as an effective prebiotic. It helps normalize gut microbiota, strengthen the immune system, and improve metabolism. Notably, inulin serves as a raw material for producing glucose-fructose syrup, a natural and safe sugar substitute. This opens up significant opportunities for its use in dietary nutrition, including for people with diabetes.

The developed syrups are available in both dry and liquid forms, making them highly versatile. They can be used not only in the food industry (including baking, confectionery, canning, and beverage production) but also in pharmaceuticals and the agro-industrial sector—for example, as a feed additive or a standalone product.

Facts About Jerusalem Artichoke

It is a hardy plant, highly resistant to drought and adverse climate conditions, making it especially valuable for arid regions.

It can grow in various regions without the need for fertilizers, organic matter, or pesticides.

The plant can purify soil from heavy metals and toxins, serving as a natural agent of bioremediation.

Its tubers have a crisp texture and sweet, nutty flavor—often compared to water chestnuts or artichokes. They can be eaten raw, roasted, sautéed, or even made into chips.

