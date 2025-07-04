Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan Discuss Bilateral Cooperation Issues

On 3 July 2025, on the sidelines of the 17th Summit of the Organization of Economic Cooperation in Khankendi, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov.

During the meeting, the importance of mutual visits and high-level contacts between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in further developing bilateral relations was highlighted.

The ministers discussed issues of regional security, cooperation within international organizations, and matters related to the Caspian Sea.

They also addressed the current state and prospects of cooperation in the energy sector, emphasizing the strategic role of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan as key hubs in regional and international transport corridors.

The heads of the foreign ministries explored ways to diversify economic ties and increase mutual trade volumes, while also noting the importance of expanding contacts in the fields of culture, education, science, and other social spheres. ///nCa, 4 July 2025