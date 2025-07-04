GOTÜRKİYE ANNOUNCES A NEW ORIGINAL MINI SERIES – ISTANBUL MY LOVE” — Where Algorithms End, and Hearts Begin

Set in the beating heart of Türkiye’s most iconic city, ISTANBUL MY LOVE is a visually poetic mini-series that merges a business agreement with love. Filmed across the historic and modern corners of Istanbul, the series invites viewers into a love story shaped by data but undone by destiny.

A city that never sleeps. Two hearts caught off-script.

Istanbul (Afra Saraçoğlu), a brilliant and ambitious young woman, pitches an AI software that promises to solve problems across every aspect of life—including love, to Tan (Engin Akyürek), a successful and emotionally guarded businessman. He challenges her with a bold deal: if her algorithm can help him find true love in just three tries, he’ll invest in her company. As Istanbul curates three perfect matches through her Ai model, what begins as a tech-driven experiment slowly turns into a personal and emotional journey for them both. But as Tan navigates these dates, a bigger question arises: can love really be programmed? And in the end, will Istanbul’s algorithm lead Tan to someone else—or to herself?

Produced by Dass Yapım & Directed by visionary filmmaker Ozan Açıktan and featuring acclaimed Turkish stars Engin Akyürek, Afra Saraçoğlu, Yasemin Kay Allen and İlayda Akdoğan ISTANBUL MY LOVE unfolds in ten cinematic chapters—each approximately three minutes long—crafted with the aesthetic soul of the city and the quiet tension of what happens when two people resist fate.

Shot entirely on location in Istanbul, the series is a tribute to the city’s unmatched ability to reflect human contradiction: timeless yet modern, chaotic yet tender.

Locations include:

Çıragan Palace

Tersane Rixos

Galataport

AKM Taksim

Karaköy

Bosphorus

Beyoğlu

Every episode pulses with the city’s heartbeat, pairing algorithmic precision with organic chaos—and offering a reminder that sometimes, the most meaningful connections are the ones you don’t plan for.

ISTANBUL MY LOVE at a Glance:

– Format: 10 x 3-minute episodes

– Language: Turkish (with international subtitles)

– Filming Locations: Istanbul, Çırağan Palace, Rixos Tersane, AKM Taksim, Galataport, Bosphorus, Karaköy,

Beyoğlu

– Director: Ozan Açıktan

– Produced by: Dass Yapım

– Distribution: Global digital release, 2025, on www.youtube.com/@GoTürkiye as of June 23rd.

///nCa, 4 July 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)