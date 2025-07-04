Life in a Smart City: Advanced Utility Services Available to Arkadag’s population

The city of Arkadag, built in accordance with the concept of a “smart” city, is a prime example of a modern urban environment in Turkmenistan, where utility services are organized at the highest level. The city’s infrastructure is designed with a focus on environmental sustainability and resident comfort, ensuring a high quality of life and fostering a new social culture.

Modern Utility Infrastructure

Utility services in Arkadag include uninterrupted gas, electricity, and drinking water supply, as well as efficient sewerage and elevator maintenance systems. These services are closely tied to the city’s environmental well-being, making Arkadag a model of sustainable development.

To maintain cleanliness and order, the city employs advanced technologies and specialized equipment. Street cleaning, road marking, waste collection and disposal, sewer maintenance, and road washing and sweeping are carried out using front-end loaders, mini-excavators, and other machinery.

Sanitary standards are strictly adhered to: waste is promptly collected and neutralized in designated areas.

In the future, plans are in place to introduce a system that automatically notifies utility services about full waste containers, further enhancing efficiency.

Innovative Solutions: “Smart” Elevators

Residential and office buildings in Arkadag are equipped with “smart” elevators that ensure a high level of safety and comfort. These elevators are fitted with cameras and monitors connected to an information hub, where their operation is monitored every 10 seconds. In case of a malfunction, a passenger can press the call button to connect with an operator. The operator can see the person inside the elevator via camera and communicate with them by voice. Specialists arrive to assist within 7–10 minutes.

A distinctive feature of these “smart” elevators is the ability to activate them using digital technologies, preventing accidental use by children. This function enhances safety and ease of operation.

Unified Emergency Call Service “123”

For the first time in the country, Arkadag has introduced “123” unified emergency call service. This service integrates gas, fire, and medical emergency response, ensuring rapid reaction to critical situations.

Green City: Parks and Water Supply

Arkadag accommodates over 10 parks, which have become an integral part of the urban environment, promoting relaxation and ecological balance.

The city’s water supply is supported by a modern drinking water treatment plant with a capacity of 50,000 cubic meters per day. The first water pumping station, located at the 823rd kilometer of the Karakum River, is equipped with six pumps, each capable of pumping 650 cubic meters of water per hour.

Water is delivered to a reservoir with a capacity of 250,000 cubic meters, where sand is settled out.

Wastewater is treated and reused for irrigating the city’s gardens and flowerbeds, underscoring Arkadag’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

Digital Technologies in Resource Management

Residential buildings are equipped with “smart” gas meters that automatically calculate gas consumption. Similar systems are used for electricity metering, optimizing resource use and increasing billing transparency.

Modern utility infrastructure, “smart” elevators, a unified emergency call service, and a well-designed water supply system make Arkadag a model of a city of the future, where innovations serve both people and the environment. ///nCa, 4 July 2025 (based on materials from the newspaper “Turkmenistan”)