TAPI, trade and agriculture top agenda for Turkmenistan-Afghanistan Meeting on the sidelines of ECO Summit in Azerbaijan

On 3 July 2025, in Khankendi, Azerbaijan, Deputy Prime Minister, foreign minister Rashid Meredov met with Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Office of Afghanistan. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the ECO Summit.

At the focus of the discussion was the multi-nation Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, which both parties hailed as a cornerstone of regional connectivity and development. The power transmission lines and fiber-optic communication along the route Turkmenistan – Afghanistan – Pakistan (TAP) were touched upon as well.

Deputy PM Baradar stated that Afghanistan has finalized the route map for the TAPI project and is making every effort to ensure the implementation of the project in Afghanistan proceeds without any delays or obstacles.

Meredov asked the Afghan side to share the detailed route map of the TAPI project with Turkmenistan to finalize the remaining technical and operational steps.

The meeting also addressed diplomatic engagement. Baradar emphasized the importance of enhancing diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, particularly through the appointment of an Ambassador in Ashgabat and a Consul General in Mary.

He emphasized the necessity of expanding trade by establishing chambers of commerce and banking institutions in both capitals, alongside streamlining visa procedures for Afghan entrepreneurs.

Both sides recognized a broad range of economic sectors prospective for cooperation—including mining, transport, infrastructure development, and project management.

Referring to Turkmenistan’s experience and progress in agriculture, Baradar expressed interest in Turkmenistan’s expertise in this field to share with Afghanistan and to have technical teams from both countries work collaboratively.

Meredov reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s longstanding commitment to maintaining good-neighborly relations with Afghanistan, expressing readiness to scale up collaboration beyond political spheres—particularly in trade and sustainable development.

Concluding the meeting, the sides agreed to maintain momentum by regular follow-ups on the identified areas of cooperation. ///nCa, 4 July 2025 (based on the press releases issued by MFA Turkmenistan/ Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Office – Afghanistan)