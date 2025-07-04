Turkmenistan Strengthens Ties with Pakistan and UAE at ECO Summit: Focus on TAPI Pipeline and Energy Cooperation

On July 4, 2025, on the sidelines of the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

During the constructive conversation, the heads of the foreign policy departments discussed a wide range of issues related to the current state and prospects for the development of Turkmen-Pakistani relations. Regional and international issues of mutual interest were also considered.

The parties emphasized the importance of regional projects such as the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, power transmission lines and fiber-optic communication along the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) route.

On the same day, negotiations were held with the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation in the energy sector, in particular in the gas industry. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 4 Jul 2025