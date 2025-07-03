Karabakh Horses as a Symbol of Cultural Heritage: ECO Leaders Attend the “Victory” Show in Aghdam

On July 3, the historic and architectural museum complex “Imaret” in Aghdam hosted a vibrant cultural event — a demonstration show of Karabakh horses titled “Victory.” The event was attended by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar, as well as delegations from countries participating in the upcoming 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), to be held in Khankendi. Turkmenistan is represented by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov.

The performance by the cavalry unit of Azerbaijan’s State Border Service on Karabakh horses was a true highlight of the program. The riders showcased exceptional equestrian skills, reflecting the rich traditions and spirit of the Karabakh region.

The Karabakh horse breed, native to the highlands of the region bearing the same name, is considered one of the oldest in the world. These graceful and resilient animals are widely bred across Azerbaijan and are regarded as an integral part of the country’s national heritage. ///nCa, 3 July 2025

(Photo: Official website of the President of Azerbaijan)