Turkmenistan and Angola discuss bilateral cooperation at the United Nations

On June 13, 2023, the Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN hosted a meeting between Ambassador Aksoltan Ataeva, the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN, and Mr. Cruz Francisco José Da, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Angola to the UN. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss bilateral cooperation and interaction between the two countries, particularly within the United Nations. Angola is a member of the Group of Friends on Sustainable Transport, established within the UN under the chairmanship of Turkmenistan.

The meeting was characterized by a constructive exchange of views. Both parties highlighted the close alignment of their positions and foreign policy priorities. They also discussed various initiatives related to preventive diplomacy, peace and security, counterterrorism, climate change, and the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The importance of youth and women’s participation in these processes was emphasized by the Permanent Representatives.

Experience-sharing in the aforementioned areas was recognized as crucial, and both parties expressed their willingness to strengthen ties and establish direct channels of communication between their respective governments. This would facilitate the exchange of information, coordination of actions on international platforms, and the development of joint initiatives. The establishment of a regular dialogue was seen as instrumental in ensuring more effective bilateral cooperation. The possibility of organizing visits and bilateral meetings at different levels was also discussed.

The ambassadors reiterated their commitment to mutual support for candidates and initiatives of mutual interest. They emphasized the importance of cooperation to achieve shared priorities and deepen multilateral partnerships.

Furthermore, the Permanent Representatives highlighted the need for parity accreditation of ambassadors to enhance diplomatic ties between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Angola. ///Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN, 13 June 2023

