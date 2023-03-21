United Nations event on the occasion of the International day of Novruz took place in New York

On March 20, 2023, at the initiative of Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Iraq, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, a special event was held on the occasion of the International day of Novruz.

The event was attended by the UN Secretary General, the President of ECOSOC, Ambassadors, Permanent Representatives of the UN Member States.

UN Secretary-General Mr. Antonio Guterres congratulated all those who celebrate the Nowruz on the first day of spring and reminded that for millions this is a time when family and friends come together, reflect on the past and hope for a happier future.

Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN Ms. Aksoltan Atayeva, speaking to the participants, emphasized that Novruz is a great holiday that reflects the original, beautiful customs and traditions, valuable qualities of many peoples, including the Turkmen, which enriched the treasury of human civilization. The Ambassador noted that for Turkmen people this holiday is a symbol of spring renewal, dignity, bliss, welfare, and the triumph of nature.

The role of the Novruz holiday in strengthening the relationship of friendship, trust and mutual understanding between peoples, as well as peace and solidarity at the international level was also emphasized.

The Permanent Representatives of the countries initiating the event underlined the traditions of Novruz in their countries, which are practically similar and pass from generation to generation, filled with new elements. ///Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN, 20 March 2023