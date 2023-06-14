EU-funded Programme builds capacity in the area of document security of migration and border management personnel in Turkmenistan

News Central Asia (nCa)

From 12 to 14 June, the EU-funded Border Management Programme in Central Asia (BOMCA 10) in partnership with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) held a national training of trainers (ToT, basic level) on document security in Turkmenabad for the officers and teaching staff of the State Migration Service and the State Frontier Service of Turkmenistan.

The training session aimed at enhancing the capacity of trainers and officers with the expertise in document authenticity verification and advancing their skills in detection of forged documents.

The expertise during the workshop was delivered by national experts from the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan who successfully completed “National Train-of-Trainer course on travel document security (basic level)” organized by BOMCA 10.

In the framework of ToT, experts provided basic training curricula developed on the basis of the European Union’s best practices and a set of materials for further training of peers on the ground.

This ToT is implemented under the framework of the Component 1 “Institutional Development of Border Control Agencies”, under which similar ToTs will be implemented in other CA states. ///BOMCA, 14 Jun 2023

 

