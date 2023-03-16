The Voice of the World Chorus will Rise From Istanbul

İstanbul to Host the World Symposium on Choral Music

İstanbul, one of the leading destinations of congress tourism, will host the World Symposium on Choral Music (WSCM) between 25-30 April. The symposium, hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Turkey, will bring together the world’s best choirs and expert speakers in the historical venues of Beyoğlu, especially the Atatürk Cultural Center.

As one of the world’s leading cities in congress tourism (MICE), İstanbul hosts many congresses and meetings every year with its unique venues and accommodation facilities. One of the most important organisations İstanbul will host this spring is the World Symposium on Choral Music (WSCM), the biggest event of the International Federation of Choral Music (IFCM) in six years. The symposium, which will take place between 25-30 April, marks the first worldwide choir meeting after the pandemic.

The World Symposium on Choral Music’s Istanbul theme is “Changing Horizons” to honour the tradition of singing together, to represent different geographies of the world, and to cover as many and various forms of choral music as possible.

İstanbul, an experienced host with years of experience in congress tourism, will bring together more than 50 speakers, over one thousand artists and more than 2000 participants from 28 different countries, across five continents, in the iconic venues of Beyoğlu. The program will explore the current world of choir music and how singing together could look like in the near and far future.

Unforgettable Concerts in İstanbul’s Iconic and Historical Venues

The Symposium program features a range of styles and traditions in choral music. Consisting of a series of concerts, exhibitions, workshops and events spotlighting artists from both Türkiye and abroad, the event promotes the unifying effect of music that embraces cultures and brings civilisations together. More than 30 choirs from Türkiye will participate in the Symposium, along with 11 specially invited choirs from abroad. Turkish and foreign choirs will perform more than 40 performances every evening at Beyoğlu’s iconic historic venues including the Galata Mevlevi House, the Saint Antoine Church and the Grand Pera.

Within the scope of the World Symposium on Choral Music, the glorious stage of Atatürk Cultural Center will host the Grammy-winning Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir from Estonia, the Batavia Madrigal Singers from Indonesia, the Fayha National Choir from Lebanon, the Georgia State University Singers from the United States, and Le Chant Sur La Lowé from Gabon, as well as Leioia Kantika Korala from Spain, Orfeón San Juan Bautista from Puerto Rico, the Sofia Vokalensemble from Sweden, the Taipei Philharmonic Chamber Choir from Taiwan, the Vancouver Youth Choir from Canada and the State Choir from Türkiye. During the evening concerts, the invited choirs will perform premieres of works specially composed for the Symposium within the scope of the Changing Horizons theme.

For more information on the program of the World Symposium on Choral Music, please visit http://wscmistanbul2023.com ///nCa, 15 March 2023 (in cooperation with Embassy of Turkiye in Turkmenistan)