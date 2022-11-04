Turkmenistan opens border crossings for the movement of foreign vehicles

Turkmen Motor Transport Agency has notified that from 7 November 2022, Turkmenistan will allow drivers of foreign and Turkmen vehicles to enter, exit, and transit through the following border crossings, subject to the necessary requirements:
- Turkmenbashi International Seaport
- “Artyk” (border with Iran)
- “Sarakhs” (border with Iran),
- “Garabogaz” (border with Kazakhstan)
- “Altyn asyr” (border with Iran)
- “Dashoguz” (border with Uzbekistan)
- “Koneurgench” (border with Uzbekistan)
- “Farap” (border with Uzbekistan)
- “Imamnazar” (border with Afghanistan)
- “Serkhetabad” (border with Afghanistan)
Earlier it was reported that all vehicles should be sanitized.
Truck drivers are required to provide the negative PCR-test certificates at the border, received at least 72 hours before crossing the state border, or a certificate of vaccination against Covid-19 (no later than 42 days from the date of the last vaccination). They also need to get express-tested for COVID-19 at the checkpoint.
Drivers performing international road cargo transportation must meet the qualification and professional requirements. ///nCa, 4 November 2022