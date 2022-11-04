News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmenistan opens border crossings for the movement of foreign vehicles

Turkmen Motor Transport Agency has notified that from 7 November 2022, Turkmenistan will allow drivers of foreign and Turkmen vehicles to enter, exit, and transit through the following border crossings, subject to the necessary requirements:

  • Turkmenbashi International Seaport
  • “Artyk” (border with Iran)
  • “Sarakhs” (border with Iran),
  • “Garabogaz” (border with Kazakhstan)
  • “Altyn asyr” (border with Iran)
  • “Dashoguz” (border with Uzbekistan)
  • “Koneurgench” (border with Uzbekistan)
  • “Farap” (border with Uzbekistan)
  • “Imamnazar” (border with Afghanistan)
  • “Serkhetabad” (border with Afghanistan)

Earlier it was reported that all vehicles should be sanitized.

Truck drivers are required to provide the negative PCR-test certificates at the border, received at least 72 hours before crossing the state border, or a certificate of vaccination against Covid-19 (no later than 42 days from the date of the last vaccination). They also need to get express-tested for COVID-19 at the checkpoint.

Drivers performing international road cargo transportation must meet the qualification and professional requirements. ///nCa, 4 November 2022

