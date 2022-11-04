Turkmenistan opens border crossings for the movement of foreign vehicles

Turkmen Motor Transport Agency has notified that from 7 November 2022, Turkmenistan will allow drivers of foreign and Turkmen vehicles to enter, exit, and transit through the following border crossings, subject to the necessary requirements:

Turkmenbashi International Seaport

“Artyk” (border with Iran)

“Sarakhs” (border with Iran),

“Garabogaz” (border with Kazakhstan)

“Altyn asyr” (border with Iran)

“Dashoguz” (border with Uzbekistan)

“Koneurgench” (border with Uzbekistan)

“Farap” (border with Uzbekistan)

“Imamnazar” (border with Afghanistan)

“Serkhetabad” (border with Afghanistan)

Earlier it was reported that all vehicles should be sanitized.

Truck drivers are required to provide the negative PCR-test certificates at the border, received at least 72 hours before crossing the state border, or a certificate of vaccination against Covid-19 (no later than 42 days from the date of the last vaccination). They also need to get express-tested for COVID-19 at the checkpoint.

Drivers performing international road cargo transportation must meet the qualification and professional requirements. ///nCa, 4 November 2022