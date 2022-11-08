Turkmen FM and US Assistant Secretary discussed key areas of cooperation

On 7 November 2022, the Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov has received the US delegation headed by Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu.

The parties considered a wide range of issues of Turkmen-American cooperation, as well as touched upon international and regional topics, including Afghan problem.

The diplomats focused on the effectiveness of the Turkmen-American political consultations as well as the success of the “Central Asia-USA” (C5+1) format collaboration.

Along with this, they noted the importance of intensifying the work of the Turkmen-American Business Council.

Joint activities in science, education, healthcare, and culture have been identified as one of the important directions of bilateral relations, with a number of programs and projects being implemented.

Attention was also paid to environmental issues, including climate change and reduction of methane emissions.

Following the negotiations, a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Turkmenistan and the US Government on cooperation in the field of healthcare and medical sciences was signed. ///nCa, 8 November 2022