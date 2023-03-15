News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » Turkmen Marine and River Transport Agency of Turkmenistan and Vitol Bahrain discussed prospects for investment cooperation

Turkmen Marine and River Transport Agency of Turkmenistan and Vitol Bahrain discussed prospects for investment cooperation

By


On 10 March 2023, an online meeting was held between representatives of Turkmenistan’s Maritime and River Transport Agency “Turkmendenizderyayolary” and oil trader company “Vitol Bahrain E.C.” (Bahrain).

During the meeting, issues of establishing cooperation on ship repair and investments were discussed.

It was noted that Turkmen ships carrying oil and petroleum products are regularly undergoing repairs in accordance with the requirements of the International Classification Society.

Since 2019, there has been a close cooperation between the Maritime Trade Fleet and Vitol Bahrain E.C.

The company’s crude oil and petroleum products are transported on international voyages by Turkmen tankers “Hazar”, “Aladja”, “Kenar”, “Etrek”, “Jayhun”, “Sumbar”. ///nCa, 15 March 2023

 

Related Posts

Sovrn
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan