Turkmen Marine and River Transport Agency of Turkmenistan and Vitol Bahrain discussed prospects for investment cooperation



On 10 March 2023, an online meeting was held between representatives of Turkmenistan’s Maritime and River Transport Agency “Turkmendenizderyayolary” and oil trader company “Vitol Bahrain E.C.” (Bahrain).

During the meeting, issues of establishing cooperation on ship repair and investments were discussed.

It was noted that Turkmen ships carrying oil and petroleum products are regularly undergoing repairs in accordance with the requirements of the International Classification Society.

Since 2019, there has been a close cooperation between the Maritime Trade Fleet and Vitol Bahrain E.C.

The company’s crude oil and petroleum products are transported on international voyages by Turkmen tankers “Hazar”, “Aladja”, “Kenar”, “Etrek”, “Jayhun”, “Sumbar”. ///nCa, 15 March 2023