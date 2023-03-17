Tajikistan starts preparing for the September summits of the heads of Central Asian states and IFAS

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan informed that on 14-15 September 2023, the Fifth Anniversary Consultative Meeting of the heads of Central Asian states will be held in Dushanbe under the chairmanship of President Emomali Rahmon.

A regular meeting of the Council of the Heads of the Founding States of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea will be held in the capital of Tajikistan these days.

The Presidents of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are expected to participate in the events.

Tajikistan has begun comprehensive preparatory work for holding meetings of leaders of Central Asian countries. In this regard, on behalf of the President of the country, an Organizing Committee was established headed by Prime Minister Kohir Rasulzoda, which includes the heads of all ministries and departments. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also has a Summit Secretariat, the Tajik Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It is expected that following the results of the Fifth Anniversary Consultative Meeting, a number of important documents will be adopted, the main of which will be the Joint Statement of the heads of Central Asian states.

On the sidelines of the summits, Tajikistan also plans to organize a number of economic and humanitarian events with the participation of all Central Asian countries. They include:

Economic Forum

Meeting of Transport Ministers

International Exhibition of National Products

Meeting of members of the Dialogue of Women Leaders of Central Asia

Exhibition of artists

The First Forum of Rectors of Higher Educational institutions

Maintaining a trusting dialogue and further development of comprehensive relations between the Central Asian states is one of the important priorities in Tajikistan’s foreign policy, the foreign ministry said. ///nCa, 17 March 2023