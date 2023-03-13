Turkmen Delegation visited Romanian ports

In the period from 5 to 8 March this year took place a visit of the Turkmen delegation to Romania, consisting of representatives of the OJSC “Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan”.

During the visit, the Turkmen delegation was received at the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Romania. The meeting was organized at the initiative of the Turkmen side to discuss issues of bilateral cooperation between companies as single national freight operators.

Having expressed its intention to establish mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation and being the official national operator of container transportation by rail in Turkmenistan, JSC “TLCT” inquired about the capacity of container transportation carried out through the port of Constanta and Galatsi.

During the meeting, the Turkmen side presented to its colleagues the International Port of Turkmenbashi, the transit and transport projects of Turkmenistan, the transport infrastructure of our country as a whole, as well as the international initiatives of the President of Turkmenistan in the transport sector.

Thanking the Turkmen side for the interest in developing cooperation, the Romanian side expressed its readiness for comprehensive cooperation.

As part of the visit to Romania, the Turkmen delegation will visit the port of Constanta and the port of Galatsi. ///Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania, 8 Marср 2023